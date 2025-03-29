Two Indian naval ships on way to Myanmar, field hospital to be airlifted: MEA on 'Operation Brahma'

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Intensifying its efforts for aiding relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar under ‘Operation Brahma’, India has dispatched two naval ships to the neighbouring country while a field hospital is slated to be airlifted later on Saturday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing here also said that two more Indian naval ships would follow under this humanitarian assistance operation.

Besides the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) personnel and material being sent via aircraft, a field hospital with 118 members is expected to leave from Agra later on Saturday, he said.

India's ambassador in Myanmar is currently in the capital Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate the relief efforts, the MEA spokesperson said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far among the Indian community in Myanmar.

The MEA spokesperson said India has actively been playing the role of "first responder" in such situations during national disasters and natural calamities.

He recalled the relief and assistance provided by India last year in the wake of Cyclone Yagi hitting Myanmar.

Indian launched 'Operation Brahma' in the early hours of Saturday to offer humanitarian aid and assistance to the quake-hit Myanmar.

"@indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on X.

Jaiswal told reporters, "Brahma is the God of creation. At a time when we are extending a helping hand to the Government of Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar to rebuild their country in the wake of the devastation, this particular name of the operation has a special resonance, a special meaning." The first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material took off at around 3 am this morning from Hindon Air Force base. It reached Yangon at around 8 AM India time, the Indian ambassador was there to receive the relief material, and thereafter, he handed it over to the chief minister of Yangon, he said.

These material include tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, gensets, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets.

"Two aircraft with search and rescue personnel and equipment along with canines, one of them have left I understand, and the other is in process of leaving for Nay Pyi Taw... In short, there are 80 NDRF search and rescue team personnel, specialists, along with equipment and a canine squad, is also part of this team," he added.

They are expected to reach Nay Pyi Taw later on Saturday evening, the MEA said.

The third tranche of support comprises a field hospital, which has about 118 members including specialists, doctors, medics. This team is getting ready and will be leaving from Agra later this evening, Jaiswal said during the briefing held Saturday evening.

They will be landing in Nay Pyi Taw, and from there they will be taken to Mandalay area with the support and coordination of the Government of Myanmar, he said.

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by a high-intensity earthquake on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other structures. At least 1,002 people were killed in Myanmar, according to reports.

India shares a 1,643-kilometre-long border with Myanmar on the eastern side.

"Soon after the tragedy struck Myanmar, our PM conveyed his concerns and expressed that India was ready to provide all support, all possible support to Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar and the Government of Myanmar in this hour of crisis," Jaiswal said.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of India for the loss of lives.

He also conveyed that "we stand in solidarity with the government and the people of Myanmar and that we would do our best to provide relief, rescue and whatever assistance required to deal with this calamity".

The MEA spokesperson further said, "Our ambassador is currently in Nay Pyi Taw and our team from the embassy in Yangon, in Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate forward movement of the personnel travelling from India".

On the movement of the four naval ships, Jaiswal said the Indian Navy is in touch with their Myanmarese counterpart for smooth operation.

"Our embassy is very active. They are in touch with Indian community organisations...So far, no casualty has been reported among the Indian nationals, and we are in touch with Indian community organisations for their welfare and safety," he said, adding there is a large Indian diaspora in Myanmar.

Commandant P K Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad near Delhi is leading the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi told reporters during the press conference organised by the external affairs ministry that the next 24-48 hours were "very crucial" for the force to get "gainfully engaged" and for their "active involvement" on the ground. PTI KND MNK MNK