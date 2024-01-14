Two Indian star tortoises rescued from train in Palghar

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Two Indian star tortoises allegedly smuggled in a cardboard box were found on a local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a forest official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A passenger found an abandoned cardboard box placed on a seat of a Palghar-bound train from Dahanu Road on Friday and discovered the tortoises inside, the official said.

The passenger called the helpline of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), and a team was assigned to rescue the tortoises, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and Honorary Wildlife Warden with the forest department.

Indian star tortoises are protected species and are amongst the most trafficked animals, as they are in high demand in the pet markets, said Vaishali Chawhan, the honorary wildlife warden of Palghar and a RAWW member.

The reptiles are undergoing medical examination and will be rehabilitated in coordination with the forest department, Sharma said.

Citizens can call the toll-free helpline number 1926 to report any illegal wildlife activity, he added. PTI ZA ARU