Two indigenous quantum computers will be launched on April 14: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said two indigenous quantum computers will be launched here on April 14 to mark World Quantum Day.

Speaking after laying the foundation for Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) at Uddandarayunipalem village in the greenfield capital, Naidu said the computers will operate from a private college in the city.

"On April 14, World Quantum Day, we will launch two indigenous quantum computers in Amaravati as reference facilities," Naidu said, adding that the state is prepared to manufacture 85 per cent of quantum computer components.

The CM expressed confidence that, within two years, quantum computers will be manufactured in Amaravati and supplied not only across India but also globally.

Calling the foundation stone-laying ceremony "historic" for both the state and the country, Naidu urged students from seventh grade and above to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) for transformative results, regardless of their chosen stream.

Observing that India should not depend on other countries for technological products, he called for local production and advised people to think innovatively.

According to Naidu, nations that develop new technologies lead the world, and quantum computing offers India a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." Reflecting on his recent visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he highlighted that AI and green energy were the two dominant topics at the platform.

Noting that 2026 belongs to AI, Naidu said AQV, along with the forthcoming Green Hydrogen Valley in the state, will be a game-changer.

He added, "Earlier, everybody used to talk about Silicon Valley; that is in the past. Now, everybody will talk about AQV." Reiterating his praise for PM Narendra Modi, Naidu said he is "the right leader for India at the right time." "I have seen many prime ministers, but none of them truly understood technology; only PM Modi does," Naidu added.

He further stated that "one of the best AI universities" will be inaugurated in the state in February and added that Microsoft founder Bill Gates is scheduled to visit Amaravati on February 16.

Naidu also reminded people that his Rs 100 crore prize for winning a Nobel Prize in quantum computing is still open and encouraged innovators to compete.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said AQV is preparing India for a global role and called it the foundation of the country’s quantum future.

"Today, India begins its quantum journey from the holy city of Amaravati, and Andhra Pradesh will be the springboard," Singh said.

He added that Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated to the National Quantum Mission.

Earlier, Naidu laid the foundation stone for AQV, which is aimed at positioning Andhra as a global hub for quantum research, cutting-edge innovation, talent development, and industry collaboration.

Singh accompanied him during the ceremony.

The event also featured a series of launches and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), highlighting strong collaboration among industry, academia, and government.

TCS Quantum Computing Cloud Services, the Quantum Innovation Centre, and the WISER Quantum Talent Hub were among the initiatives launched.

AQV's focus areas include quantum medicine, quantum biology, and integrating life sciences through a multidisciplinary, computation-led, and data-driven approach, among several other applications.