Two Indore collegians booked for social media letter falsely announcing principal's death

Indore, Oct 16 (PTI) A case was filed against two students of an Indore college for allegedly circulating a fake letter about the principal's death on social media to stall exams, officials said on Thursday.

After the FIR was filed, the college's disciplinary committee suspended both students for 60 days, they added.

"A case was filed Wednesday night against two third-semester Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) students based on a complaint from Dr Anamika Jain, principal of the Government Holkar Science College. The two prepared a fake letter about Jain's death and circulated it on social media on October 14 to stall online exams and postpone classes," Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said.

The two have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for intentionally fabricating a false document with intent to defame a person. They can face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine, he added.

A college official said the letter under the title 'Important Information' was prepared by copying the institute's letterhead.

It stated that online exams scheduled for October 15 and 16 have been postponed and classes for all subjects are suspended due to the "sudden demise" of Principal Jain, he added.

"Both the students have accepted their mistake in writing. The college's disciplinary committee meeting unanimously decided to suspend both students for 60 days," Jain told PTI.

The letter had caused immense distress to her and her family, with several persons visiting her residence to offer condolences, Jain added.

Jain, who sought strict action against both the accused, also claimed some disgruntled elements were harassing her through various means for a long time to prevent her from properly performing her official duties as principal. She, however, did not elaborate.

Holkar Science College was established in 1891 by Shivaji Rao Holkar, the then ruler of Indore. It is considered one of the oldest science colleges in Central India. It currently has approximately 15,000 students. PTI HWP MAS BNM