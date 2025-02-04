Two Indore schools get bomb threat emails, turn out to be hoax; cases filed

Indore, Feb 4 (PTI) Two private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city were evacuated after they received bomb threats through emails on Tuesday, which later turned out to be hoax, police said.

The police then registered two cases against unidentified persons for the bomb threats, they said.

Due to the bomb threats and the resulting search operations, an examination of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) being conducted in one of these schools was affected and a practical exam in another school was postponed, the police and school authorities said.

"Separate emails were received by the city's New Digamber Public School, located on Khandwa Road, and Indore Public School in Rau area on Tuesday morning, threatening to blow up these educational institutions with RDX and a human bomb," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena told PTI.

"On receiving the information about these emails, the police evacuated the buildings of both the schools and sent bomb disposal squads to investigate, but no explosive material was found there," he said.

During the police investigation, the email sent from a Hotmail ID was found to be fake, Meena said.

The police registered two cases at different police stations under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons who sent the false emails to the two schools, and investigation is underway, the official said.

The DCP said that Indore Public School was one of the centres set up for an examination of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

That examination was affected for some time due to the search operation conducted in the school after the false email, according to him.

"The SSC headquarters was informed about this email by the local coordinator. After this, it was decided that the examination will be held on some other day," he said.

Meanwhile, Winston Gomez, the principal of New Digamber Public School, said that as soon as he received the threat email on Tuesday morning, he passed on the information to the police.

As a precautionary measure, the school building was evacuated and the practical examinations were postponed, he said. PTI HWP ADU GK NP