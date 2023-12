Ludhiana, Dec 12 (PTI) Two people were injured after a lift came crashing down from the fourth floor of an electronic goods showroom in Khanna, police said on Tuesday.

Both of them were employees of the showroom.

The incident took place when they were bringing old television sets from the fourth floor of the showroom in the lift, police said.

They were admitted to a hospital and their condition has been stated to be stable, they said. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB