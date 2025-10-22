Two injured after Mercedes hits their motorcycle in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Two men were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a Mercedes car in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 12:34 AM near the Mehta Chowk traffic signal, they said.

Md Sufiyan (21) and Md Azam (22) were travelling on the motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by the Mercedes. Both of them suffered fractures in their legs and are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

"The details of the car have been obtained and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and fix responsibility," the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the matter, police said.

Both vehicles have been seized. The Mobile Crime Team inspected the accident site and collected necessary evidence, they said.