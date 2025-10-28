Two injured as AC compressor explodes at factory in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 28 (PTI) Two persons were injured after the compressor of an air-conditioner exploded during maintenance work in the premises of a company in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, an official said.

The blast occurred around 3.40 pm at a company located in the Boisar MIDC area, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar disaster management cell.

He said that Atiq Khan and Wasim Salmani were conducting annual servicing of air-conditioning systems on the plant premises, and while filling gas in one of the compressors, the equipment exploded due to excessive pressure.

The duo sustained 45 to 50 per cent burn injuries and were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Boisar and later shifted to a hospital in Mumbai, the official said.

The local police are investigating the incident. PTI COR ARU