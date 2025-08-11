Two injured as bus hits motorbike in Thane

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A man and a woman were injured after a bus knocked down their motorbike in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, police said.

The bus, on way from Gandhinagar in Gujarat to Bhiwandi in Thane, was carrying 30 passengers and none of them was hurt in the incident, they said.

The bus collided with the motorcycle at Nagla Bunder signal on Ghodbunder Road here at around 7 am, the police said.

The 28-year-old woman riding pillion suffered head injuries, and the man, aged 24, riding the motorbike was also injured. Both of them were taken to hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said.

The two motorbike riders are residents of Kandivali in adjoining Mumbai.

The 40-year-old bus driver, hailing from Gandhinagar, was detained, the official said, adding a probe was on into the accident. PTI COR GK