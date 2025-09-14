Two injured as car hits bike in Gurugram underpass

Gurugram, Sep 14 (PTI) Two people were injured when a car hit the bike they were on in the underpass near Ambience Mall, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

The accident reportedly took place on Friday evening, when the car passing through the underpass lost control and swirled. As the car was spinning out, it hit the bike, making them lose balance. Both riders fell on the road while the car collided with the underpass wall.

The whole accident was captured in the dash cam of a car, which was behind the car that spun out of control. The clip of the video is circulating on social media.

No complaint has been filed in this matter so far; however, the police are investigating based on the video.

Action will be taken as per the law, Gurugram police spokesperson said.