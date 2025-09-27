Two injured as car rams taxi on Bandra-Worli sea bridge

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Two persons were injured after a speeding car hit a taxi on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when the car was heading towards Haji Ali from Mumbai Central, an official said.

Mehul Jain (37), who was driving the car with his mother in the passenger seat, lost control and hit the taxi, causing it to overturn.

The taxi driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries. Jain's mother too suffered abrasions.

A case of rash driving was registered at Worli police station, the official said. PTI DC KRK