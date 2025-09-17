Two injured as ceiling plaster falls in Thane building

Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A minor boy and a man were injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster fell at a house in a 30-year-old building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.45 am at Sai Mamta Building located in Wagle Estate area. It had been listed in the C2B category as a dilapidated building requiring structural repairs, they said.

The ceiling plaster of the house suddenly fell while some members of a family were asleep, Thane's disaster management cell head Yasin Tadvi said.

An 11-year-old boy and a man aged 22 suffered injuries, he said.

Sai Mamta is a four-storey building has 12 houses along with an additional terrace room. Being an old structure, it requires attention to prevent further risks, the official said.

The incident has been reported to the municipal department concerned for necessary structural checks and action, he said. PTI COR GK