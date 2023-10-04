Two injured as cooking gas cylinder explodes in Thane

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) Two persons were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Maharashtra’s Thane on Wednesday night, a civic official said.

The blast took place around 9 pm in a flat on the fourth floor of a building at Sabe Gaon and triggered a fire, the official said.

Two persons suffered injuries due to the explosion and were taken to the Kalwa civic hospital, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Local firemen and a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the civic corporation reached the spot and put out the fire, he said. PTI COR NR