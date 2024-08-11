Two injured as fire breaks out in building in south Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two people were injured and 12 others were rescued from a building after a fire broke out in the parking area in the Asola village of south Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

"We got a fire-related call at 5.01 am, regarding fire in a building. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was completely doused by 6.50 am," an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The officer further said the fire first caught some vehicles and an electric metre board in stilt parking and later spread to the whole building.

Meanwhile, police in a statement said an information was received at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding the fire incident at the Asola village.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a four-storey building in Jagbir colony was engulfed in flames. Residents of the flats were rescued and the fire was extinguished with the help of fire officials. Prima Facie it appeared that the fire occurred initially at the ground floor due to short circuit.

Total 14 people -- six women, four children, and four men -- facing respiratory problems or with injuries were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

"We have started further investigation into the matter," the police officer said. PTI BM MNK MNK