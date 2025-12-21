Two injured as fire breaks out in south Mumbai hotel kitchen

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Two persons suffered injuries after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm at the Colaba Social Bar and Restaurant located on Boman Beharam Marg behind the Taj Hotel, they said.

A fire erupted in the kitchen area of the hotel located in the basement of a five-storey building, a civic official said.

The fire brigade sent a team to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 4.56 pm.

Two persons sustained injuries in the accident. One of them, Sunil Singh (28), suffered five per cent burns and took discharge against medical advice, while the other victim, Subrat Barai (35), has been admitted to Saint George Hospital with 15 per cent burns.

Barai is said to be in a stable condition, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. PTI KK NR