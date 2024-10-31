Two injured as firecrackers catch fire in bus in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A man and his co-passenger in a bus were injured as some firecrackers being carried by him caught fire in Dwarka's Chhawala area on Thursday evening, a police official said.

On receiving information about the incident, police officials visited the spot.

On enquiry, it was found that the man was carrying a small quantity of firecrackers that caught fire in the bus and caused burn injuries to him and a co-passenger sitting beside him, the officer said Nothing suggesting blast has surfaced so far, he said.

Both have been taken to a hospital and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI ALK NSD NSD