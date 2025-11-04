Bilaspur: At least ten people were killed and several others injured when a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

The collision occurred around 4 pm, following which the passenger train’s coaches climbed onto the goods train, leaving a tangled heap of wreckage. Images from the site showed severely damaged carriages stacked atop each other.

Railway authorities said rescue operations are underway, and all available resources have been deployed to the spot. Efforts are being made to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.