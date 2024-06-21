Two injured as roof of Yeoor school falls on houses

Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) Two houses were damaged and two persons were injured after the tin roof of a school in Yeoor in Thane fell on Friday, a civic official said.

The tin roof of the four storeyed school fell at 5:45pm on adjoining rooms on the ground, after which firemen and rescue teams carried out relief work, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Two occupants of one of the houses, identified as Datta Mangal Janate (42) and Reena Datta Janate (4), received minor injuries on the head. The remaining portion of the roof was removed as a precautionary measure," Tadvi added. PTI COR BNM