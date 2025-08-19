Two injured as tree falls in Thane

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) Two persons were injured on Tuesday night when a tree came crashing down in Thane city amid rains, civic officials said.

The incident took place near Hyde Park in Thane (West) at around 9:05 pm, they said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said, "We received information about a tree fall at 9:05 pm. Teams from the Disaster Management Cell, the Tree Authority Department, along with one pick-up vehicle and fire brigade personnel with an emergency tender immediately rushed to the spot." According to Tadvi, two people were injured in the incident and swiftly shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"The injured were identified as Harshad Suresh Lad (33), who suffered serious injuries to his left leg, and Nagesh Dadarao Suryavanshi (36), who sustained blunt force trauma," he informed.

"Our immediate priority was to ensure the victims were given timely medical attention. Both were admitted to a hospital for treatment soon after the accident," Tadvi noted.

The fallen tree, which was completely dry, has since been cleared from the location.

"The tree was cut down and removed to prevent further inconvenience and hazards. Normal traffic movement has been restored in the area," the civic official said.

With heavy rains and strong winds weakening several old trees across the city, Tadvi urged citizens to remain vigilant. PTI COR RSY