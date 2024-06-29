Two injured as water tanker driven by minor hits two-wheeler, child in Pune

Pune, Jun 29 (PTI) A water tanker allegedly driven by a 15-year-old boy injured a woman and a child in Pune on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am on NIBM road, said an official.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingale said the water tanker rammed into a two-wheeler carrying a woman before hitting a child pedestrian, who was going for wrestling practice with a few friends.

“A 15-year-old boy was driving the water tanker. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are out of danger,” said Ingale.

The minor driver, his father and the owner of the water tanker have been detained. The Wanowrie police are in the process of registering a case, he added.

Pune drew national attention last month after a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor in an inebriated state, crashed into a two-wheeler in the Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, killing two techies. PTI COR NR