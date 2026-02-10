Two injured due to suspected LPG cylinder blast in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Two people were seriously injured after a major fire broke out allegedly due to a suspected LPG cylinder blast at a house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Monday in Manjunath Layout in city's K R Puram area, they said.

Poornima (46), the house owner, and Venkatesh (40), a tenant from a neighbouring house, sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion.

According to police, preliminary information suggested that a strong smell of gas emanated from one of the houses following which Venkatesh alerted Poornima about the suspected leak.

When she reached the spot and opened the house, the explosion occurred after the light was switched on, triggering a massive fire, a senior police officer said.

In the incident, Poornima sustained burn injuries and is stated to be in a critical condition. Venkatesh also suffered serious injuries. Both of them are under treatment at a hospital here, police said.

The fire broke out in a two-storey building where Poornima resided on the first floor, while two other houses were located on the upper floor. When the incident occurred, tenants of the affected house were away at work, police said.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

A case has been registered at the K R Puram Police Station, and further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH