Two injured, five vehicles damaged in accident on flyover

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Two persons were seriously injured and five vehicles damaged in an accident on a flyover in Thane city of Maharashtra on Thursday, a civic official said.

The accident occurred around 2.20 pm on the Mumbai-Nashik lane of the flyover located opposite the Viviana Mall in Majiwada, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the accident, in which the drivers of a tempo and a car suffered injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment.

The injured were identified as tempo driver Bharat Chavan (47) and car driver Deepak Singh (35). The traffic on the road remained affected for an hour after the accident, Tadvi said. PTI COR MVG NP