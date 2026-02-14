Two injured golden jackals rescued in Raigad, shifted to Mumbai for treatment, rehabilitation

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Two injured golden jackals have been shifted to a facility in Mumbai for treatment and rehabilitation after they were rescued in Raigad.

The treatment of both animals has begun at Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare here and some test reports are awaited to diagnose their complications and initiate advanced treatment, the organisation's founder-president Pawan Sharma said on Saturday.

"The two were rescued from Karnala and JNPT on Friday in coordination with the forest department, local animal welfare NGOs and activists. The two animals are being treated by veterinarians Dr Priti Sathe and Dr Kirti Sathe at RAWW," he added.

Golden jackals are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, and are usually found in mangrove forests and nearby habitats. PTI ZA BNM