Two injured in accident on Mumbai’s Coastal Road

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Two persons sustained injuries after a speeding car hit another on the Coastal Road here on Sunday evening while trying to overtake, officials said.

The incident occurred when a Kia, driven by Vinod Kumar Upadhyay (53) and its owner Tajuddin, was going towards Bandra from Marine Drive, an official said.

The driver of a Maruti Swift tried to overtake the Kia but ended up hitting it, the official said.

Upadhyay and Alok Mishra, an occupant of the Swift, suffered non-serious injuries, the official said, adding that the cars were removed from the Coastal Road by the traffic police. PTI DC NR