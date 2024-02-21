Two injured in apartment fire in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Two people suffered burn injuries in a fire at a residential building in Delhi's Dwarka, Fire department officials said on Wednesday.

A Delhi Fire Services official said they received a call around 12.30 pm about a fire in a flat of Pacific Apartments in Dwarka's Sector 10 area.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 1.05 pm, the official said.

The police said two people took shelter in the balcony of the flat where the fire broke out and were rescued. Both suffered burn injuries.

"A senior citizen was rushed to hospital for treatment," said a police officer. PTI BM BM HIG SZM