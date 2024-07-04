Two injured in attack in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two men were critically injured after they were attacked by a group of men over a petty issue in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, surfaced on social media.

In the purported video, the accused are seen assaulting one of the victims in full public view. One of the attackers is seen carrying a brick in his hand. A woman who tried to intervene was pushed away by the attackers.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred at Jaitpur Main Chowk at 10 pm on Wednesday.

Akash Kumar (21) and his friend Vishal (24), both residents of Jaitpur, were attacked by a group of four-five men who later fled from the spot, the officer said.

After police received information about the incident, they reached the spot and took Akash and Vishal to the hospital. The two are undergoing treatment, according to the officer.

"After reviewing the CCTV footage, one person was identified as Nikhil alias Nicky. Teams have been formed to nab the accused and identify the others," the officer said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are being made to nab the culprits, the officer said. PTI ALK DIV DIV