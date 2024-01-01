Two injured in blast caused by LPG cylinder leak in Nashik eatery

Nashik, Jan 1 (PTI) Two persons sustained serious injuries in a blast caused by a LPG cylinder leak in Indiranagar area of Nashik city on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 9:15am in an eatery situated in Maitra Vihar apartment near Kalanagar signal, he said.

"Due to the leak, gas accumulated in the shop overnight. When owner Dattatrey Lahamge put on a switch this morning to start activities for the day, a blast took place. Lahamge and an autorickshaw driver accompanying him were seriously injured. They were hospitalised by fire brigade personnel who arrived there for relief operations," he said.

The impact of the blast was such that furniture and utensils got thrown on to the road, and its sound attracted a huge crowd at the site, the Indiranagar police station official said.