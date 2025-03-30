Two injured in BSF pellet firing in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) At least two persons were injured in pellet firing by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam when miscreants allegedly attacked them, officials said on Sunday.

BSF personnel were on Saturday targeted in a "premeditated attack" by miscreants in Diwaneralga village, an official release said.

"To retaliate against BSF's successful anti-smuggling operations in the region, a gang of miscreants, fearing further crackdowns, orchestrated an attack against BSF personnel to deter enforcement efforts," it added.

BSF Guwahati Frontier PRO said that demonstrating exemplary vigilance yet maintaining utmost restraint, the personnel acted in self-defence while ensuring minimal collateral damage.

"Despite BSF's controlled response during the operation, reportedly two miscreants sustained injuries during self-defensive non-lethal fire, which was a necessary response to prevent a further escalation of violence," he added in the statement.

The official said it was pellet firing to deter people from attacking the personnel.

BSF has identified eight persons among the miscreants who attacked the troops.

Following the attack, the BSF has formally lodged an FIR with the local police.