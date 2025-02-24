Two injured in celebratory firing at Greater Noida wedding

Noida, Feb 24 (PTI) Two persons — a confectioner and a waiter — were injured during celebratory firing at a wedding in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Sunday night, police said.

The injured persons are being treated at a private hospital.

According to the station house officer of Surajpur, the incident occurred at Ashirvad Marriage Home in Sakipur, where the wedding of Alok, a resident of the Bisrakh Jalalpur village, was being held. Celebratory gunshots were fired during the feast, injuring the confectioner and the waiter.

Hirdesh Katheria, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, said, "An incident of celebratory firing was reported on Sunday night at a marriage home in Sakipur under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station. In the incident, two persons -- identified as Santosh (35), a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, and Ishwar Dayal (23), a resident of Firozabad -- were injured. They are being treated at a private hospital." Katheria added that an FIR has been registered in the case and efforts are on to nab the accused. PTI COR RUK RUK MNK MNK