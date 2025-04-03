Two injured in CISF lathi charge in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Apr 3 (PTI) At least two persons were injured after the CISF allegedly resorted to a lathi charge to disperse a group of people who were demonstrating to press for their demands in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday, police said.

The group of people, under the banner of BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh, were holding a demonstration near the administrative building of Bokaro Steel Plant in support of their demands, including employment, a police officer said.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bokaro City, Alok Ranjan, said during the agitation, the demonstrators were obstructing employees, who were heading to the plant.

The CISF personnel deployed there urged them to allow the employees to enter the steel plant.

"When the agitators did not comply, the CISF personnel resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse them. Two demonstrators were injured in the incident," he said.

The injured are being treated at the Bokaro General Hospital, the DSP said.Bokaro MLA Sweta Singh claimed that one person died in the incident.

The police, however, did not confirm this. PTI SAN SBN SBN