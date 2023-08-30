Two injured in elephant attack in TN

Erode (TN), Aug 30 (PTI) Two people sustained serious injuries in an elephant attack near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here on Wednesday, forest officials said.

According to officials, Gundappan of Dhoddapuram near Thalavadi in STR has two acres of land and raised Maize crop in it. On Tuesday, he deputed his two sons Madesh (19) and Sibu (16) to gaurd the crop during night hours from the wild animals.

The brothers stayed inside a hut in the field. At around 3 AM today, an elephant entered the field and started eating the crop. It also damaged the hut and attacked the two teenagers. They raised an alarm and nearby people rushed to the place. They later chased the elephant and it went into the nearby forest area, officials said.

Both the brothers sustained multiple injuries and they were taken to Thalavadi Government Hospital and later shifted to Chamrajnagar (Karnataka) Government Hospital for further treatment.

The Thalavadi forest officials recorded the incident and the Thalavadi police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, a female elephant aged around 25 to 30 years was found dead at STR.

The Kadambur Forest Range personnel, on receiving information about an elephant lying dead inside the Guthiyalathur forest area under STR went to the Guthiyalathur Kappukadu area on Wednesday morning, and found a female elephant lying dead with injuries.

A team of three forest Veterinary doctors were summoned and they conducted an autopsy. The officials said due to a fight between two elephants in the area on Tuesday, the female jumbo died of injuries. PTI COR KH