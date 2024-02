Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Two migrant workers were injured in an explosion in a furnace of a factory at Kondurg near here on Monday, police said.

A blast occurred in the iron melting furnace of the factory due to suspected short-circuit, they said based on preliminary investigation.

Two workers from Bihar suffered burn injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and are trying to put out the blaze.

Further investigation is on, they added.