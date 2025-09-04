Two injured in explosion at house in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 4 (PTI) Two people were injured in an explosion at a house in Mangode in this north Kerala district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The injured have been identified as Sherif and his sister Shahna, residents of Lakshamveedu Colony, Mangode. They were inside the house when the blast occurred.

According to police officials, Sherif sustained more than 40 per cent burns and is in a critical condition at a government hospital, while Shahna’s condition is stable.

Although local residents initially suspected an LPG cylinder blast, a bomb squad and police team that inspected the site confirmed that the explosion had been caused by an improvised device used for hunting wild boar.

The blast destroyed a room of the house and damaged furniture, fire service personnel said.

Police conducted a search operation in the house, but reported that no further explosives were found.

The Pudunagaram police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in the district demanded an inquiry, alleging that Sherif and his relatives were linked to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The SDPI, however, denied the allegation, stating that Sherif had been expelled from the party several months ago. PTI TBA TGB KH