Two injured in fight between two groups outside BJP MLA's office

Ujjain (MP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two persons were seriously injured in a brawl between two groups outside local BJP MLA Satish Malviya's office here on Saturday, police said.

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Freeganj area, said a police official.

Congress targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the home department, over the law and order situation in his own hometown as a video of the clash went viral.

Om Patidar and his younger brother Pawan Patidar who suffered head injuries during the fight were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, said inspector Rakesh Bharti of Madhav Nagar police station.

Three men were arrested for an alleged attempt to murder on the basis of a video, and investigation into the cause of the fight was underway, he added.

Local sources said the men in both the groups were supporters of BJP MLA Satish Malviya.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said after the recent incidents of robbery and murder in Ujjain, now BJP workers were clashing with each other in the city.

Chief minister Yadav should at least take care of the law and order situation in his own city, the Congress leader said in a post on X. PTI COR LAL KRK