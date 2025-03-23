Two injured in fire at book depot in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a fire incident in a book depot in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said.

The fire at the book depot in Balikuda police station area was suspected to have been triggered by an explosion on Saturday night, a police officer said.

Books and notebooks stored inside the godown were gutted while two persons, who were in an adjoining room, suffered serious injuries, she said.

After hearing the sound of the explosion, locals informed the police and the fire brigade.

The firefighters doused the blaze and rescued the injured persons, who were first admitted to Jagatsinghpur hospital and later shifted to private medical establishments in Bhubaneswar, the police officer said.

The cause of the fire and the explosion was yet to be ascertained, she added. PTI BBM BBM ACD