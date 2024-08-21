Two injured in fire caused by gas leak in Thane city

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) Two persons suffered burn wounds when gas leaked from an LPG cylinder and caused a fire in a house in Thane city's Kalwa area on Tuesday night, civic officials said.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when the mini gas cylinder kept in the house leaked and triggered a fire.

Two persons -- Ashok Kumar (52) and his neighbour Sameer Shaikh (20) -- received burn wounds, he said.

As Kumar had suffered severe burn injures, he was admitted to KEM Hospital in adjoining Mumbai, while Shaikh was undergoing treatment at the Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane city, Tadvi said.

Local firemen and personnel from TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) put out the blaze, he added.

As a result of the fire, goods kept in the house were gutted, while wooden pillars of an adjoining home were burnt. PTI COR RSY