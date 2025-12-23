Two injured in firing during group clash in Gujarat's Dahod town

Dahod (Gujarat), Dec 23 (PTI) At least two persons were injured in firing during a group clash in Dahod town of Gujarat on Tuesday, police said.

Two groups of a minority community clashed over an old dispute, they said.

According to the police, during the clash near Patni Chowk in the Kasba area of Dahod, two brothers, identified as Aijaaz and Irshad Pathan, allegedly opened fire at rival group members using a Mauser pistol.

Dahod Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Bhandari said two individuals sustained bullet injuries to their legs and waist in the firing. They were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case against the two brothers under relevant sections of the Arms Act and attempt to murder charge under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts were on to trace and arrest the accused, he added. PTI KVM PD RSY