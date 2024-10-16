Two injured in firing in outer Delhi, efforts on to nab accused

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth and his elder cousin were injured in a firing in outer Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Wednesday, adding that efforts are on to arrest three persons in connection with the case.

Naushad (19) and Asif (29) suffered gunshot injuries on their chest and leg, respectively, in the incident that took place in A block on Tuesday night, they said.

The victims were admitted to the LNJP hospital here and their condition is now stated to be stable, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Nidhin Valsan said the three accused have been identified as Shakeel, Vakeel and Prince, who were acquaintances of to the victims.

Valsan said one Naseer, another cousin of the victims, allegedly had an argument with Shakeel over some issue, after which the latter called his cousins -- Vakeel and Prince -- to join him. They also brought along a pistol, Valsan said.

The accused allegedly opened fire at Naseer but the gunshots hit Naushad and Asif, all of whom were standing on the balcony of their house, he said.

"Naushad received injuries in his chest and Asif suffered a bullet wound in his thigh," the officer said, adding that the all three accused fled the spot after the firing.

Police said teams have been formed to nab the accused and further probe into the matter is on. PTI ALK RPA