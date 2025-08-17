Two injured in Khaparkheda thermal plant accident

Nagpur, Aug 17 (PTI) An engineer and a labourer suffered serious burns in a flashover accident at Khaparkheda Thermal Power Plant in Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when assistant engineer Vaibhav Sonule (31) and labourer Sachin Bhagat (39) were inspecting a fault in the 6.6 KV switchgear room.

"A sudden electrical explosion left Sonule and Bhagat badly injured, while two others escaped unhurt. The duo was rushed to hospitals," police said.

A flashover involves a high-voltage electric short circuit made through the air between exposed conductors.

An internal inquiry has been ordered.

Investigations are underway. No case has been registered, officials said. PTI COR NSK