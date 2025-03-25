Two injured in massive explosion at illegal LPG-filling unit in Indore

Indore, Mar 25 (PTI) Two persons were injured in a massive explosion at a unit where liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was being transferred illegally from large cylinders to smaller ones in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at the unit being operated from a shop by one Ghanshyam Yadav in an area located under the Azad Nagar police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena said.

"A massive explosion took place when the LPG was being filled from big cylinders into 18 smaller ones at the unit, in which an employee of Yadav and one of his relatives were injured," he said.

The injured duo was admitted to a hospital, Meena said.

A case was registered against Yadav, who operates the unit, under relevant provisions, and the Food Department was asked to initiate action in the matter, he added.

After the explosion at the illegal unit, people living in the vicinity gathered at the spot and expressed their anger against it.

Local resident Sapna Yadav said, "This factory was being run under the guise of a utensils shop and was involved in illegally filling LPG into cylinders for a long time. Despite our protests, its operator did not relent." An explosion had occurred in this factory in the past as well, she said. PTI HWP ADU NP