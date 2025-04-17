Two injured in police encounter in Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack, Apr 17 (PTI) Two persons with criminal antecedents were injured in an encounter with police in Odisha’s Cuttack district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night on the National Highway 5 near Choudwar’s Indranipatna area in Cuttack district, the police officer said.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said that the incident happened when the police personnel were chasing them in an effort to arrest the two.

"They were riding a motorcycle. Then they took a turn towards Indranipatna on NH-5 to evade arrest. After travelling some distance, they stopped the motorcycle and started firing on the police team, which then retaliated after giving them a warning," the DCP said.

The injured persons were identified as Katash Rout and Subhranshu Parida.

Katas has at least 15 criminal cases registered against him, while Parida is allegedly involved in over 50 cases, ranging from extortion to armed robbery.

They were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The police seized firearms and live ammunition from them.

Two policemen also suffered minor injuries in the incident, the police said.