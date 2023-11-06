Two injured in road accident

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) Two persons were injured when a speeding bus dashed into another bus which then hit two cars in the city's Thakurpukar area on Monday, police said.

One of the injured person is 75-year-old man Nirmal Kumar Das, a resident of Kudghat, a police officer said, adding that both the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital.

The accident happened at around 9.10 am when a speeding bus of the Kakdwip-Kolkata route hit another bus of route no 235 waiting on the Diamond Harbour Road, he said.

The other bus then hit two cars injuring two persons, he added.

"The vehicles have been removed from the accident site and traffic is normal. We are investigating the matter," the officer added. PTI SCH RG