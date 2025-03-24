Two injured in separate attacks by leopard in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Two elderly persons were injured in separate attacks by a leopard in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Kotra area when the animal first attacked a farmer Chelaram (63) in an agriculture field and after nearly 20 minutes, it entered a house in the village and attacked 58-year-old Leela Devi, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, they added.

Meanwhile, villagers reached the spot upon receiving information about the attack and closed the room inside Leela's house, trapping the feline.

A team of the forest department has surrounded the house and efforts are on to rescue the animal, police said.