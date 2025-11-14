Two injured in truck-tractor collision in Beed district

Beed, Nov 14 (PTI) Two persons were seriously injured after a truck collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor on a highway in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening at Chandan Savargaon on the Ahmedpur-Ahilyanagar highway in Kaij tehsil, an official said.

He said that the truck heading towards Nanded hit a tractor transporting sugarcane in two trolleys, and the impact of the collision destroyed the truck's cabin.

Gajanan Baburao Unke, the truck driver, and Vithhal Maroti Totevad, both residents of Nanded, sustained serious injuries, the official said.

The duo was extricated from the mangled cabin and rushed to the Kaij Sub-District Hospital, and later shifted to Ambajogai for further treatment. PTI COR ARU