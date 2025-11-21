Two injured in wild elephant attack in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) Two persons were injured after being attacked by a wild elephant at Kottappady here on Friday.

According to police, the injured have been identified as Gopi and Ayyappankutty of Kulangattukuzhy, Kothamangalam.

The incident occurred at Vaveli, near Kottappady, around 7 am, when the duo was travelling on their motorcycle.

They accidentally came face to face with a wild elephant, which struck them with its trunk.

Fortunately, Gopi and Ayyappankutty managed to run away from the spot after abandoning their vehicle.

They were later taken to a government hospital by the locals.

Police said the duo suffered minor injuries and their condition is stable.

Forest officials have reached the spot and are taking steps to drive the elephant away, the officials added.