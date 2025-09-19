Two inmates escape from remand home in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, Sep 19 (PTI) Two inmates of a remand home in Jharkhand's Gumla district escaped by scaling a 30-feet wall using bedsheets, police said on Friday.

Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman told PTI that the two inmates, who had been arrested for a petty crime earlier this week, scaled the wall around Thursday midnight, and escaped from the remand home.

"We have scanned CCTV camera footage and identified the juveniles who had escaped. We are hopeful of tracking them soon. They had been arrested and brought to the remand home earlier this week for stealing nagaras (tribal drums) and do not have any prior criminal history," Zaman said.

The officer added that a detailed investigation would be carried out to probe security lapses and prevent such recurrence in future.

Repeated calls to the jail superintendent Gumla Avinash Kumar went unanswered.

A police official deputed at the remand home said the wall is nearly 30 feet high with barbed wire installed at the top.

"The two inmates had meticulously planned their escape. They tied bedsheets and hung them on the barbed wire to scale the wall and escape from the remand home. The guards are deputed on a rotational basis, and at any point in time, there are five personnel deputed at the remand home," the official said. PTI ANB MNB