Two inmates of women's hostel in Tamil Nadu killed in refrigerator blast

Madurai, Sep 12 (PTI) Two inmates of a ladies hostel were killed here on Thursday and at least two others sustained injuries following explosion of a refrigerator, which led to smoke and fire, authorities said.

Madurai District Collector M S Sangeetha told reporters that two women were dead and two others, who sustained injuries, were being treated at a hospital. The incident occurred early in the morning while the inmates were asleep and two of them, Parimala and Saranya, were declared brought dead by doctors at a government hospital.

Condoling the deaths, Information Technology Minister P Thiaga Rajan said all help, including alternative accommodation, is being rendered to the affected inmates and appropriate action will be taken. The Minister visited the inmates at a temporary accommodation and interacted with them. He also visited the injured women inmates who are being treated at a private hospital.

The collector said a case appears to be pending before a court, when asked on claims that the hostel was unlicensed, that the building was old and civic authorities had reportedly issued a 'demolition notice' to the owner last year.

She said documents were being verified and an enquiry is on. "I am checking the details. Appropriate action will be taken. An enquiry is on and the owner of the hostel is being questioned." Officials have been told to check hostels across the district. PTI VGN ROH