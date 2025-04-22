Two institutions in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Two institutions, including a private engineering college in the city, received bomb threat emails which turned out to be hoaxes, police said on Tuesday.

Students and staff at RV College of Engineering and the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath were safely evacuated as precautionary checks were conducted throughout the premises this morning, they said.

After extensive searches, preliminary investigations confirmed that the emails were hoax threats and no explosive devices were found, a senior police officer said.

In a complaint to Kengeri police station, RV College of Engineering stated, "We have received two emails from Rajput Sindaar (sindaarrajput@gmail.com) on April 21 at 9.13 pm and 9.31 pm stating "Bomb blast in your college" and "Save ur students and principal life from bomb blast".

"We got a call around 11 am. The threat emails were discovered by staff while going through routine communication on email. The threats were the RV College of Engineering and the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. As soon as we received calls, we dispatched bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units to the campuses," he said.

"Nothing suspicious was found. It turned out to be hoax threats and we have registered two separate cases in this regard. The matter is being investigated," he added. PTI AMP ROH