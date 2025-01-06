Two inter-state drug smugglers held in UP, ganja worth Rs 55 lakh seized

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested two inter-state drug smugglers and seized 115.25 kg of illegal ganja worth approximately Rs 55 lakh, officials said.

Speaking at a press briefing, Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said that acting on specific intelligence received on January 5, the local Adalhat police conducted intensive vehicle checks and apprehended two individuals travelling in a Tata Magic vehicle.

"Upon inspection, the team recovered 115.25 kg of illegal ganja concealed within the vehicle," he said.

Those arrested were identified as Sonu Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bhojpur district, Bihar, and Manish Prajapati, a resident of Prayagraj district, he said.

An FIR has been registered at Adalhat police station under case number, invoking sections of the NDPS Act, the officer said.

The accused have been sent to jail, and the vehicle bearing Jharkhand registration number has been seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act, he added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they were transporting the ganja from Odisha, concealing it in a specially designed cabin within the vehicle. They intended to deliver it to Aurangabad, Bihar, for further distribution. The profits were used for personal luxuries, they admitted, according to the police. PTI COR KIS NB NB