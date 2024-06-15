Two inter-state roads reopened after 3-day closure owing to terror attack in J-K's Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) Two inter-state roads connecting Doda district in Jammu region with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh were reopened on Saturday after a three-day closure owing to a terror attack, officials said The development has brought a major respite to tourists and locals.

Terrorists struck a joint security post in 12,000-feet-high Chattergalla, the highest point on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot and Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state roads Tuesday night, causing injuries to five soldiers and a Special Police Officer.

A massive search operation was launched to track down the terrorists while traffic on the two busy inter-state roads was suspended to avoid any untoward incident.

Restrictions were also imposed on all high-altitude picnic spots including Guldanda, Chattergalla Paas, Padri and Jaie Ghati following the terrorist attack.

Officials said though efforts are on to neutralise the terrorists, the two vital roads have been made secure with the deployment of additional forces.

Chief Executive Officer of Bhaderwah Development Authority Bal Krishan said all restrictions on the movement of locals and visitors have been lifted and tourists should not pay heed to rumours as "we assure the safety of all visitors in all high-altitude spots".

Locals and visitors thanked the administration for lifting the restrictions and said they have full faith in the security forces. PTI COR/TAS 6/2/2024 NSD NSD